The Four Oaks, in Belwell Lane, Four Oaks, is set to undergo a major renovation, with new interiors and an enhanced outdoor space.
It will provide increased dining spaces, with more than 180 people able to be seated inside and over 100 outside.
The multi-million pound renovation and redesign will see both the interior and exterior spaces re-imagined, ahead of officially reopening in May.
Inside, guests will see a new curved ceramic bar, blackened steel bar fonts and limestone flooring, offset with elegant upholstery and oak.
Liam Smith, general manager at The Four Oaks, said: “We hope to create a cosy and inviting space to welcome guests at any time of day.
“Blending tradition with innovation, the pub will take inspiration from its original interiors, with restored original floors and warming fires, which will be complemented by an exceptional outdoor Scandi-style garden."