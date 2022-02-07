Notification Settings

32 new jobs on way as Sutton Coldfield pub gets multi-million pound revamp

By Matthew Panter

The restoration of Sutton Coldfield pub is set to create 32 new jobs.

A multi-million pound renovation and redesign of The Four Oaks is set to begin
The Four Oaks, in Belwell Lane, Four Oaks, is set to undergo a major renovation, with new interiors and an enhanced outdoor space.

It will provide increased dining spaces, with more than 180 people able to be seated inside and over 100 outside.

The multi-million pound renovation and redesign will see both the interior and exterior spaces re-imagined, ahead of officially reopening in May.

Inside, guests will see a new curved ceramic bar, blackened steel bar fonts and limestone flooring, offset with elegant upholstery and oak.

Liam Smith, general manager at The Four Oaks, said: “We hope to create a cosy and inviting space to welcome guests at any time of day.

“Blending tradition with innovation, the pub will take inspiration from its original interiors, with restored original floors and warming fires, which will be complemented by an exceptional outdoor Scandi-style garden."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

