A multi-million pound renovation and redesign of The Four Oaks is set to begin

The Four Oaks, in Belwell Lane, Four Oaks, is set to undergo a major renovation, with new interiors and an enhanced outdoor space.

It will provide increased dining spaces, with more than 180 people able to be seated inside and over 100 outside.

The multi-million pound renovation and redesign will see both the interior and exterior spaces re-imagined, ahead of officially reopening in May.

Inside, guests will see a new curved ceramic bar, blackened steel bar fonts and limestone flooring, offset with elegant upholstery and oak.

Liam Smith, general manager at The Four Oaks, said: “We hope to create a cosy and inviting space to welcome guests at any time of day.