The illustrative masterplan

As reported in the Express and Star's sister title, the Royal Sutton Coldfield Chronicle last week, the Langley Sutton Coldfield Consortium submitted the Outline Planning Application for the Langley Sustainable Urban Extension.

The project comprises the comprehensive development of land to the west of the A38 and east of Sutton Coldfield, with the land bound by Lindridge Road, A38, Walmley Ash Lane, Webster Way, Thimble End Road and Springfield Road.

The proposals will deliver 5,500 new homes which will be predominantly family housing with 35% affordable housing, including homes for first time buyers.

The scheme will deliver new community and social infrastructure alongside the new homes including schools, including a secondary school, indoor sports hall and sixth form and up to three new primary schools;

Other plans include up to six new nurseries, a new health centre and new district centre to provide a mix of uses including new shops, restaurants, cafes, offices, community hall and care facilities.

Two local community hubs to cater for the day to day needs of residents, a new sports hub, with pavilion for community use, providing playing pitches for a variety of team sports and new community parks, informal playing pitches, equipped play areas and recreational routes for walking, cycling and running are also planned with 30% of the overall site area provided as green infrastructure.

The Langley Sutton Coldfield Consortium comprises Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd, Vistry Homes Ltd, William Davis Ltd, Rubery Owen Holdings Ltd and Homes England.

And a spokesperson for the Consortium said: "The Langley Sutton Coldfield Sustainable Urban Extension proposals are not just about the delivery of new homes.

"The proposals will deliver and fund new social and community infrastructure.

"This will support the proposed new housing and increase the availability of facilities for the wider Sutton Coldfield area.

"We look forward to working closely with local representatives, stakeholders and residents as we progress these proposals, to develop a scheme that will benefit both the new community and the rest of Sutton and help build a great place for everyone.”

Once the application is validated there will be an opportunity for residents and communities to comment on the proposals to Birmingham City Council and help shape the future of the development.

Walmley and Minworth councillor David Barrie said: “This is an absolutely massive scheme and it is going to take a very long time for people to digest the information.

“The whole concept of Langley and the policies behind it are well known but there’s an awful lot of detail there.

"It’s going to take a very long time for this to be brought to fruition. We are fully committed to consultation as are the developers.

"This is something we fought against along with residents’ groups but now our duty is to get the best possible development to properly integrate with Walmley, and doesn’t swamp it.”

The application submission follows public engagement during 2018 and 2019 and ongoing liaison and consultation with local stakeholders, including pre-application discussions with Birmingham City Council, Highways England, Transport for West Midlands and Warwickshire County Council.