Cllr Paulette Hamilton, GB hockey legend Laura Unsworth and Sutton Coldfield Hockey Club's Peter Westbrook. Picture: Tim Sturgess

And the news means a huge boost to Sutton Coldfield, with improvements being made at the sports facility set to have a long-lasting benefit for local community groups.

Training venues will play a pivotal role in the preparation of athletes in the build up to Birmingham 2022 and Wyndley has been announced as the training venue for triathlon, Para triathlon and hockey.

The existing hockey pitch will be upgraded to a Federation International Hockey (FIH) standard pitch, to replicate the playing surface at the University of Birmingham, the hockey competition venue. Improvements are also being made to the fencing and floodlights on the site.

GB star Laura Unsworth, from Sutton Coldfield, said: "It’s incredibly exciting that Team England has a home Games to look forward to next summer and all of the competing nations and territories will be happy to hear that the training venues are now finalised, as it’s another important moment on the countdown to Birmingham 2022.”

Hockey legend Jane Sixsmith, who won a silver medal as part of the Team England hockey team at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, said: “It’s very exciting news that Wyndley Leisure Centre has been selected as an official training venue for the hockey teams competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Not only will it be inspiring for members of the club to know that our home pitch will be used by some of the global stars of hockey, but it also means that the facilities we use are receiving a significant upgrade, so we’ll have an international standard pitch to play and train on - it’s a fantastic legacy for the Games.”

Wyndley Leisure Centre is owned by Birmingham City Council and operated by Birmingham Community Leisure Trust.

Birmingham City Council's Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, Councillor Paulette Hamilton said: “It’s great to see facilities in our community are able to play a part in preparing athletes for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – the event is about much more than the main competition venues, and this shows how the benefits of being the Proud Host City are extending beyond the sporting action next summer."

Matthew Jones, Ian Harding, Cllr Paulette Hamilton, Laura Unsworth, Matthew Kidson and Peter Westbrook

“The investment at some of these training venues, such as Wyndley Leisure Centre in Sutton Coldfield, will leave a meaningful legacy for the residents and local sporting clubs that use them. It is providing a platform for people to lead more active and healthy lives, whilst also giving emerging talent the facilities and infrastructure to be the next generation of elite athletes.”

As the athlete’s needs are such a high priority, Birmingham 2022 has also decided to make the most of the fantastic facilities at the three Commonwealth Games campus villages that were announced last year, at the University of Birmingham, the University at Warwick and the NEC. All three will now add training venues to the list of facilities they are providing for the Games.

The swimming pool and athletics track at the University of Birmingham will now be used by the competing nations and territories. A state-of-the-art boxing and netball training venue will also be created within a hall at the NEC, providing athletes with elite boxing rings, training equipment and recovery areas. The netball players will also have access to two world standard netball courts. The University of Warwick will provide elite training facilities for Rugby Sevens, judo and wrestling.

The final training venue is King Edward’s School in Birmingham, which will welcome Birmingham 2022’s rhythmic gymnasts, as well as some of the Athletics and Para Athletics competitors.

Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022, said: “Following our public search for venues which we launched last year, it’s great to be able to confirm the facilities that we have now selected as official training venues for the Games.

“We had a great response with more than forty applications from facilities across the region. We would like to thank everyone that applied, and we look forward to working with the venues that have been selected, to ensure that we provide the world-class training facilities for all of the athletes taking part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”