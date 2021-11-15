How Sutton Coldfield paid its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council

A service at Holy Trinity Parish Church was led by Reverend John Routh and was attended by Her Majesty’s representative Deputy Lieutenant Group Captain Ian Sargeant OBE QHS, Councillor Terry Wood, Mayor of the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, Andrew Mitchell MP and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, alongside Town Council Leader Simon Ward, the Armed Forces, Cadets Association, veterans and representatives from faith, voluntary, education and emergency services groups.

Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council Remembrance Sunday in Sutton Coldfield. Pictures: Richard Harris/Sutton Coldfield Town Council

Representatives joined together in prayer and observed a silence to remember the service and sacrifice of those in the Armed Forces and those who gave their lives for our country.

Councillor Terry Wood, Town Mayor said “Armistice and Remembrance Sunday are special events in the civic calendar. I was pleased that the service could go ahead in a more familiar way this year and I was honoured to attend a beautiful service led by Reverend Routh to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

Pictured with Andrew Mitchell are (from left to right), Revd Canon John Routh Rector, Holy Trinity Parish Church; Mrs Pauline Wood; Councillor Terry Wood, Mayor of the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield; Group Captain Stewart DL; Roy Hubbard Royal British legion – Sutton Coldfield Branch; Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor; and Simon Ward, Leader of Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council.

Mr Mitchell said: “I am always proud to have the opportunity to pay my respects, on behalf of the Royal Town, to the Fallen and those brave men and women from all walks of life who gave their lives to protect our freedom. While Covid 19 meant that the full schedule of Remembrance Day activities did not take place this year, the service and the laying of the wreaths were still incredibly poignant and a fitting tribute to all those that have served our country.”

Roy Hubbard, Chairman of Royal British Legion Sutton Coldfield Branch said “It was extremely heartening to see so many people turn out to honour the many men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country."

Commanding Officer for Sutton Coldfield Sea Cadets SLt Joshua Walsh RNR commented “The Remembrance Parade in Sutton Coldfield is one of the most important days of the year for TS Sutton Coldfield as it is an opportunity for our Cadets to show their respect for the fallen. It was wonderful to see such a great turnout from our local community.”

Mr Street added: “Remembrance Day is an incredibly special occasion and I was glad to have the opportunity to join the service at Holy Trinity in Sutton Coldfield this year and to give thanks to all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

A wreath laying ceremony was held at King Edward’s Square War Memorial.

The fallen were also remembered across the Royal Town, including in Walmley, where former Sutton mayor, councillor, Derrick Griffin joined a crowd of more than 300, including guides and scouts.

More than 100 people also gathered at the newly refurbished Walmley War Memorial to pay their respects on Armistice Day.

Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council is responsible for cleaning the War Memorial and the significant improvements to the land surrounding it which include landscaping, Remembrance artwork, new lighting and the installation of new street furniture.

Remembrance Day in Walmley. Picture: John Perks

Leader of Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council, Councillor Simon Ward, said: “Walmley War Memorial is a focal point for the community in Walmley. It is also the first asset transferred to the Town Council from Birmingham City Council and we are enormously proud to have been able to improve and preserve this historical site for the benefit of the residents of Sutton Coldfield and visitors alike.

"That we have done so to such a high standard and in such a short period of time underlines the Town Council’s determination to make our Royal Town an even greater place for everybody.”

In Streetly, residents also paid their respects to those lost in conflict, with an Act of Remembrance at Streetly War Memorial. Uniformed groups and the band paraded through Streetly after the service.

Taylor's created this fantastic balloon poppy outside Streetly All Saints Parish Church

And Taylors News created a stunning balloon poppy which stood outside All Saints Church.

Monique McDermott, who created the poppy with Lee Thorp, owner of Taylors news, said: "Remembrance Sunday is a special day for the local community as well as people across the country.