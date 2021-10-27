Course revealed as Sutton Park prepares for Commonwealth Games

Powell's Pool, Sutton Park

Athletes competing in the individual events will swim 750m, cycle 20km (four 5km laps) and run 5km.

The running leg of the Triathlon will take place entirely within Sutton Park and the competitors will complete the swim in Powell’s Pool.

The cycling section will start within the park and then exit via Stonehouse Drive and head straight onto Boldmere Road, passing through Boldmere High Street.

The triathletes and Para triathletes will then turn right off Boldmere Road at Antrobus Road, loop back around to Jockey Road and Darnick Road, before turning back onto Monmouth Drive and cycling past Boldmere Golf Club.

The competitors will then turn back onto Stonehouse Drive and then into Sutton Park, before either heading to the turnaround point or the dismount line, both located within the venue.

The map for the triathlon

The Para triathletes (those with visual impairments in the PTVI category) and the men and women competing in the mixed relay, which proved to be an extremely popular event at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will use the same cycling course on Sunday, July 31 but the mixed relay athletes will just complete one lap each.

Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022 said: “We are pleased to be able to publish all of the courses for our road events.

"These routes will help to profile some fantastic landmarks from across the region and showcase the West Midlands and Warwickshire to the world.

“Publishing these details with nine months still to go until the Games begin also means that local residents, businesses and other organisations have plenty of time to make plans for when these one-day events are staged in their local area."

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Birmingham 2022 road event routes show how local councils and partners are making the Games about much more than the main competition venues and those lucky enough to obtain tickets for them

“Road events are free-to-view from many locations, and in the case of the Marathon and Triathlon and Para Triathlon, are bringing the sporting action to the neighbourhoods of hundreds of thousands of Birmingham residents.

“As a Proud Host City they also provide us with a fantastic promotional tool to show off many of our districts and landmarks to a global audience, which is an invaluable opportunity we are ready to embrace.”