Tributes to John Taylor Hospice volunteer and community stalwart

Gordon Snelgrove

Gordon Snelgrove was a volunteer driver and a familiar figure at John Taylor Hospice, becoming secretary of its League of Friends charity – and joining the Board of the Hospice in latter years.

He was also a volunteer constituency chauffeur for Jack Dromey, MP for Erdington and an active member of the local Labour Party for more than 40 years.

Close friend Ray Woods said: “Over the years, Gordon became a cake and bread maker on a grand scale.

"He was a regular visitor to our home, bringing samples of his latest efforts. Ten years ago, he joined my wife Elaine and I in playing bowls on Monday nights at Erdington Court

“He had many interests including photography and had been the part owner of a narrow boat.

“He won awards as a member of Tamworth Photographic Club.

“As computers arrived, Gordon was one of the first owners of a Sinclair ZX computer.

"He continued this interest and went on to become a local, regional and national expert in the use of computers for electioneering.

“Gordon believed in giving to the community in so many ways – and not taking.“When his mother was admitted to the Normanhurst home in Erdington, he became a volunteer there.

“His pride in his work was such that he never forgot being awarded apprentice of the year whilst working at Fisher and Ludlow - and still kept mementoes of that period.

"His tools accumulated over a lifetime have been donated to TWAIN (Tools With A Mission) based at Sutton Baptist Church and, from there, they will go to help people in Africa to earn a living."

Ray added: "Gordon was a one-off and I give thanks that our paths converged so long ago. He is still going on giving – leaving the proceeds of his house to the Hospice he loved.

"It is a fitting tribute to his contribution to the community that he will be creating a bursary for the benefit of the wonderful front line staff at the John Taylor hospice.”

Gordon died of Pancreatic Cancer after a year-long illness on March 9, 2021. A celebration of Gordon’s life for close friends and family is to be held at Erdington Court Bowls Club in September.