The Shrubbery School. Picture: Google Maps

And campaigners are fighting to save the school after parents and pupils were rocked by the ‘devastating’ news.

Families were informed by a letter that the independently funded junior school, based in Walmley Ash Road, will shut down in July.

A letter sent to parents read: “After 90 years of educating the young people of Sutton Coldfield, it is with great sadness and regret that, due to Covid and the declining health of the proprietor, Mr Eric Allen, The Shrubbery School will be closing for the last time on July 16, 2021.”

“The proprietor, Head Teacher and staff would like to thank you for your confidence in our school and wish all your children a successful and happy future with their continued education.”

The historic Shrubbery, has a school house dating back to 1857.

Headteacher Amanda Lees has set up a parental consortium in a bid to find a buyer to rescue the school.

On the school’s website, she wrote: “I would like to assure you that I will do everything within my power to ensure that this final period at The Shrubbery is as happy as possible for our children.

“Whilst there is little further detail at this stage I would like to assure you that more updates will be provided once the situation becomes clearer.”

Her husband Matt said: “Obviously this has caused major shock to all involved. We have rallied a parental consortium in an effort to save the school. A number of investors have come forward.

“In addition to the consortium a small independent investment group led by a parent has come forward to save the school. This investment group is now entering negotiations with the proprietor to save the school.

“We are hopeful that the proprietor and the investors will reach a mutually agreeable outcome but it is still very early in the process.”

“The overall support from the parents of The Shrubbery has been staggering.”

Mr Mitchell said: “I have been contacted by a number of concerned local parents following the unexpected announcement that the Shrubbery School intends to close before the summer holidays.

“It is disappointing that this announcement was rushed out just before half-term, creating a lot of stress and uncertainty for parents and pupils.