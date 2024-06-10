Man and woman arrested after firearm 'brandished' in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The firearm was reportedly sighted in the Quinton area of Birmingham at around 1am on Monday.

Police were called and located a vehicle believed to be involved in Middle Acre Road, Quinton.

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The pair remain in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon, West Midlands Police confirmed.