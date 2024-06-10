Man and woman arrested after firearm 'brandished' in city
A man and a woman have been arrested after police were called to reports of a firearm "being brandished".
The firearm was reportedly sighted in the Quinton area of Birmingham at around 1am on Monday.
Police were called and located a vehicle believed to be involved in Middle Acre Road, Quinton.
A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.
The pair remain in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon, West Midlands Police confirmed.