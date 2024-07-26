Man, 18, dies and two others rushed to hospital after car hits tree in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the fatal collision in Coventry Road, near to the junction of Berkeley Road in Yardley, Birmingham, just after 6am on Friday.

Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old man from a Hyundai i20 who was in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Another man was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" whilst a teenager was also hurt.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road and collided with a tree. There were three patients.

“The first, a man, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The third patient, a teenage male, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to serious and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

Coventry Road junction with Berkeley Road in Birmingham

In a statement at about 11.15am on Friday, West Midlands Police said part of Coventry Road remains blocked while officers carry out enquiries but is expected to be fully open "in the coming hours".

The force has launched an appeal for information about the fatal crash and urged anyone who can help to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We are particularly keen to speak with anybody who has dashcam footage.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 590 of 26/7/24. Alternatively, message investigators direct via SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk."

A number of bus services have been disrupted as a result of the crash.

These include the National Express Service 60, X1 and X2 which have been diverted in both directions via Heybarnes Road, Hob Moor Road, Wash Lane, Holder Road.