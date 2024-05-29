Officers and dogs represent their force on national level

Two handlers and their dogs represented West Midlands Police at the National Police Dog Trials at Police Scotland headquarters in Tulliallan from May 20 to May 23.

PCs Henry and Loi competed in various different trials with their dogs, Archer and Dredd over the three days of competition.

Their skills were put to the test against other police handlers and dogs from forces across the country and judged by a panel of experts, with the trials including tracking, searching, criminal work and obedience.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford also attended to show support to the officers and dogs and to officially receive the handover for next year’s National Dog Trials, which will be hosted by West Midlands Police in Birmingham in 2025.

From L-R: PC Loi and PD Dredd and PC Henry and PD Archer

Chief Inspector Dan Lowe, from Operations, said: “It was great to see so much support for our handlers and their dogs as they took part in this year’s trials.

“They did us proud, like they do every single day.

“Plans are now underway for next year’s trials which we are honoured to be hosting in the West Midlands.

"We would love to see as many of our communities there as possible.”