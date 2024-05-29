'His family may never know why': Callous killer found guilty of stabbing former friend to death

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tarik Al-Mitheab was found guilty of the murder of Mahmoud Alabdullah, who was stabbed and killed as he got out of his car on a street in Bordesley Gree, Birmingham in November 2023.

Al-Mitheab was found guilty after a four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, despite the 22-year-old claiming to have stabbed Mr Alabdullah in self-defence when he was arrested and charged with murder.

The murder investigation was launched after a passer-by found 28-year-old Mr Alabdullah slumped in his car in Cherrywood Road, in the early hours of November 5 last year, with a forensic post-mortem exam revealing that he had died from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The court heard how he had driven to Cherrywood Road to visit a friend and as he travelled along Pikewater Road, he passed Al-Mitheab who was a rear seat passenger of a white BMW.

After spotting his former friend, CCTV showed that the white BMW followed Mr Alabdullah into Cherrywood Road.

Al-Mitheab got out and confronted Mr Alabdullah as he sat in his vehicle and as the victim opened his car door, the 22-year-old launched towards him, stabbing him.

Mr Alabdullah got out, but Al-Mitheab continued his attack in the street, then returned to the waiting car which drove away, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Despite the best efforts of medics, he could not be saved and he died at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The court heard how after the murder, Al-Mitheab was picked up by an associate in another vehicle.

In an attempt to cover his crime, he got changed, and washed his clothing, then later that morning, he visited a Greggs in Birmingham city centre before handing himself in that evening.

The knife he used to kill Mr Alabdullah has never been recovered.

Throughout his four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Al-Mitheab, of Cherrywood Road, maintained his innocence, claiming that he had disarmed Mr Alabdullah of the knife and that he had acted in self-defence.

Mahmoud Alabdullah was stabbed and killed as he got out of his car. Photo: West Midlands Police

However, he was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on June 7.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, of the West Midlands Police Homicide team said: "We may never know the true motive behind Mr Alabdullah’s murder, but nothing can justify the senseless violence which ended his life in such tragic circumstances.

“In his selection and use of a knife, Al-Mitheab knew his actions had the potential to inflict at least serious harm.

“His disregard for human life is truly shocking and difficult to comprehend.

“His callous actions left Mr Alabdullah dying in the street, and the fact that he handed himself in some hours after the attack will offer little comfort to Mr Alabdullah’s family and loved ones.

“His failure to take responsibility for his actions mean that Mr Alabullah’s family and friends may never know why his life was cut so short.

“The family of Mr Alabdullah continue to grieve and although we know today's verdict can never replace their loss, we hope that this verdict gives them some comfort and that they can now start to rebuild their lives.

“I am grateful for the efforts of my exceptional team of investigators, who have worked relentlessly to support the delivery of justice for the victim and his family.”