Police given extra powers after man stabbed in city

West Midlands Police have been authorised to use Section 60 powers in Shard End after the incident on Heath Way, which happened around 7.15pm yesterday and saw a 27-year-old man taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The Section 60 powers are in place until 1.53pm on Tuesday and enable officers to stop and search people they suspect might be involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "An investigation has been launched following disorder in Shard End, Birmingham, last night.

"Officers were called to Heath Way at 7.15pm to reports of disorder. A man was found outside a shop with multiple stab wounds.

"The 27-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"Section 60 powers have been authorised in the Shard End area following the disorder and will remain in place until 1.53pm today.

"The extra powers enable us to stop and search people we suspect may be involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds."

Det Insp Tom Lyons, from West Midlands Police Major Crime Unit, said: “We’re urgently trying to establish what happened yesterday.

"We are carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area and speaking with a number of witnesses.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We will have an increase of officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 3655 of May 27.