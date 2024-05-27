Police issue update on investigation into house fire that left two children injured
A man has been released without charge but a woman is still being questioned after a house blaze in which two children were rescued.
The emergency services were called to the property, in Wharf Road, Kings Norton, on Saturday afternoon.
A three-year-old and a five-year-old were rescued and taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two people after a house fire in Wharf road, Kings Norton on Saturday.
"A 37-year-old man was questioned and released without charge and a 32-year-old woman has been bailed while out enquiries continue."
Forensics teams were at the address over the weekend to establish a cause for the fire.