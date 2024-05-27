Police issue update on investigation into house fire that left two children injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency services were called to the property, in Wharf Road, Kings Norton, on Saturday afternoon.

A three-year-old and a five-year-old were rescued and taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two people after a house fire in Wharf road, Kings Norton on Saturday.

"A 37-year-old man was questioned and released without charge and a 32-year-old woman has been bailed while out enquiries continue."

Forensics teams were at the address over the weekend to establish a cause for the fire.