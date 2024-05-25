Birmingham Airport 'ready with new security technology' but rule on liquid allowance 'needs final approval'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From June 1, subject to government approval, passengers will be able to carry up to two litres in their hand luggage as the airport's new security screening area opens.

The airport has been using its new security screening area since mid March but has faced a difficult transition period when installing new equipment, a new security area and with work on a new terminal continuing.

Thousands of passengers faced long queues yesterday as they tried to get away for the Bank Holiday with one passenger describing the situation as 'absolute carnage'.

Early morning queues formed outside of Birmingham Airport on Friday

In 2018 all UK airports were advised of new Government legislation for the introduction of new security screening technology and the carrying of liquids in hand luggage.

Birmingham has taken on the building of the new security hall to accommodate a projected 18m passengers by 2033.

It has met the government deadline of June 1 but is awaiting approval of the two litre liquid and gels limit – currently passengers can take up to 100ml.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director of Birmingham Airport, said: We have invested £60m in our new security search area to ensure readiness for the June 1 deadline.

"Whilst the airport is ready with its new security technology, we are awaiting the final approval of the two litre liquid allowance.

“In the meantime any customers travelling through the airport can take liquids, pastes and gels up to 100ml loose, and no longer in plastic bags, in their hand luggage.

"Additionally, electricals can stay in their bags and do not need to be removed at the security search area.

"Once the regulatory approval of the two litre allowance has been granted, we will update our customers."