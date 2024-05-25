Trains halted on major line between Birmingham and Wolverhampton due to cable theft
Rail commuters travelling between Birmingham and Wolverhampton face disruption until at least 1.30pm after the line was closed due to a cable theft.
By Paul Jenkins
West Midlands Railway tweeted the line between Birmingham and Wolverhampton (via Sandwell) will be closed until around 1.30pm.
Ticket acceptance is in place on the West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands buses.
The disruption is expected to affect thousands of people travelling to Birmingham for the planned Pride Festival today.