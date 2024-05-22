'Virgin were brilliant!' – Rail passengers react to news that 'far better' train service could soon return to region

Virgin Trains could reportedly soon make a return to the West Midlands after a five-year-long absence.

The firm wants to again run rail services on the West Coast route between London and Glasgow, passing through Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Stafford.

It also wants to directly compete with Avanti West Coast, the train company it lost the contract to in 2019, who've been under fire recently from locals who are fed-up with the service.

Today residents have shared their delight at the thought of Virgin Trains once again trekking through the region, with many crediting it for having a 'better service and better prices' than its competitors.

Jumping on social media to share a thought, Lesley Smith, said: "Virgin has a better service, and better prices."

Trevor Evitts, added: "Virgin were brilliant. Great service."