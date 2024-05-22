Express & Star
Sophisticated car thief jailed for high-end vehicle thefts

A car criminal has been jailed for more than four years after admitting his part in a series of sophisticated, high-end vehicle thefts.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Reece Woodthorpe has been jailed for four years and seven months

Reece Woodthorpe, 24, originally from Wolverhampton, but now of The Roundabout, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing after admitting to a series of car thefts.

Woodthorpe was captured by police after investigating officers discovered an image of him on a phone that was seized, including over where a distinctive tattoo could be seen on his hand while he was driving a stolen vehicle.

During a search of Woodthorpe's home, which at the time was in Wolverhampton, officers recovered a key fob and electronic equipment, that was hidden in a couch, that is used to access vehicles by keyless means.

