Passengers told "report your car as stolen" after being stranded at airport following parking firm's collapse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Woodward was among dozens of passengers who were left standing in the torrential rain outside Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning unable to access the meet and greet service he had booked with Blue Circle.

The 71-year-old from Bridgnorth said he and his wife Jill had booked the meet and greet service via TuiUK and Birmingham Airport and dropped their car off 10 days ago, leaving their keys with Blue Circle, then landed at 4.15am from Turkey and described trying to contact Blue Circle, but with no answer.

He said: "When Jill & I booked our holiday to Turkey we booked 'Meet and Greet' parking via TuiUK and Birmingham Airport and we dropped our car off there 10 days ago.

"I was handed a slip with the name Blue Circle Parking on it with three phone numbers to call when we returned to the UK plus our booking reference FVTNQK

"At 4.15am this morning, two TuiUK flights landed at Birmingham from Turkey (our flight) and Cape Verde and, on collecting our luggage, I rang all three numbers for Blue Circle to find all lines out of order.

"I had seen on social media that Blue Circle Parking had gone bust yesterday so I expected that calls would not be answered and we would have to walk across to the meet & greet and wait whilst they got the car."

Mr Woodward said he had handed in the parking slip and was then told by the representative: "We are Maple Parking and we run the parking now, but you need to see that man outside next to the ticket machine to get your car".

He said the enormity of the situation not just for him, but for other people accessing the service, became clearer when he joined the queue and heard people being told different things.

He said: "I walked round to the machine and stood in the queue.

"The two elderly couples in front of me, had to get home to Nottingham and Bristol and they were told 'We have no idea where your cars are and you need to report them as stolen to West Midlands Police'.

"The gentleman going to Bristol called West Midlands Police to explain the situation and he said he was told 'It is a civil matter and nothing to do with the Police', while the gentleman going to Nottingham called Birmingham Airport and he said he was told 'They are a third party and nothing to do with Birmingham Airport'.

"They were then told to go home by train or taxi and wait until the cars turned up, while the gentleman going to Nottingham called for a taxi and was quoted £150.00 for the trip home."

Mr Woodward said he had been lucky as he asked the man at the machine about the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and found that his car had been recorded and was found and brought to him in 10 minutes.

He said that while he had experienced very little inconvenience, he had taken to social media to express his frustration at the response from people at the airport and at Birmingham Airport and TuiUK.

He said: "My frustration is that Birmingham Airport and TUIUK knew yesterday (Tuesday, May 21) that Blue Circle Parking had gone bust, as I knew, but had made no plans whatsoever to find those cars for distraught returning holidaymakers.

"To compound matters, the Birmingham Airport website is still taking bookings for the meet & greet (as Maple Parking I presume), but some people turning up today to park, having paid Birmingham Airport for parking, were being told any payment to Blue Circle was a matter for a civil action and they would have to pay again to park today.

"I feel that TUIUK and Birmingham Airport could have arranged for someone to be in arrivals to explain the situation and a way forward rather than allow people to walk across to the parking in the rain and then be told 'your car is missing'."

It's not the first incident to take place at Birmingham Airport in May, with chaotic scenes reported at the airport on the May Day bank holiday weekend as people queued for up to four hours to get through security.

Birmingham Airport said it understood the frustration of customers who had booked with Blue Circle and was working to help customers arriving back following the suspension of the company.

A Birmingham Airport spokeswoman said: “We have been informed by the off-site meet and greet parking provider, Blue Circle, that it has suspended operations.

"Blue Circle customers with future bookings, with this provider, will be contacted by the operator.

"Customers using Blue Circle parking may also have booked through Holiday Extras and other parking consolidators.

"We advise customers to check and contact their booking provider accordingly.

"The airport, and its parking partner NCP, are trying to assist customers on return who are immediately impacted by the cessation of the Blue Circle service.

“For any customers that have their parking plans disrupted, on-site official Birmingham Airport parking options can be booked at birminghamairport.co.uk/airport-parking.”

TuiUK and West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.