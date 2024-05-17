Crash shuts three lanes on M6 and causes miles of traffic
Three of four lanes have closed on the M6 northbound due to a crash.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways reported the incident between Junction 4a for the M42 and Junction 5 near Castle Bromwich at around 11.40am on Friday.
Motorists have been warned of delays of around 35 minutes and about three miles of congestion.
Emergency services are said to be at the scene.
More updates to follow.