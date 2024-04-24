Trains delayed or cancelled out of Birmingham New Street due to 'trespassers on the railway'

Avanti West Coast said all lines were blocked this morning.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

Avanti West Coast said on X, formerly Twitter: "Due to trespassers on the railway at Birmingham New Street all lines are blocked.

"Trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed."

Passengers have been urged to check their journey before they travel.

Transport for West Midlands said rail tickets are being accepted on National Express West Midlands buses.

It posted on X: "Due to an ongoing emergency services incident at Birmingham New Street, all lines are currently blocked.

"Cross-ticket acceptance is with @nxwestmidlands buses."

National Express West Midlands has warned that bus services may be busier than usual.