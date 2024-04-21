Man arrested for alleged breach of West Midlands street racing injunction

The 26-year-old was arrested on Heartlands Parkway in Birmingham, as part of the Operation Hercules enforcement. He will appear before Birmingham County Court tomorrow.

Officers also seized two vehicles for document offences, and four Section 59 warnings (regarding alleged offences of antisocial driving) were issued as part of the operation.

Car cruising in Birmingham and the Black Country was formally banned after a high court ruling in February.

Operation Hercules is an ongoing campaign to target people involved in street racing or car cruising where vehicles are driven in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

The injunctions prohibit people driving, being a passenger or rider at a gathering where there is motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving in Birmingham and all of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall boroughs.

A police spokesman said anyone breaching the ban will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

Incidents of street racing should be reported to the police on Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or on the 101 phone line.