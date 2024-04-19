Top music producer visaits Birmingham school to urge pupils to get creative

Jason Perry wrote most of the music for pop rock sensations McFly and works with creative studio and entertainment company Toikido who created the brand and imaging for the European Football championships including mascot Albärt. He popped in to see pupils at Blakesley Hall Primary School in Stechford.

Toikido last year released their Roblox game “Piñata Smashlings” to much acclaim and have partnered with education experts iChild to engage young learners and encourage their passion for creative academic subjects.

The company provided the school with a free resource pack containing three lessons supporting the music and art curriculum for KS1 and KS2, as well as extension ideas for art and design and English.

The packs have been designed to blend learning with fun by featuring beloved game characters from Piñata Smashlings including “Berry Boo, Tutti Bel, Jasper, Jet and Noakes.”

Jason spoke to pupils at the school about the educational programme and his work in composing music for the studio, and earlier writing hit records.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Blakesley Hall Primary school and see the children’s excitement as they took part in our Pinata Smashlings themed music and art lessons as well as meet some of their favourite characters from the game.

"Toikido’s success has been built on creativity, innovation and having fun and we are delighted to replicate these pillars in our exciting school tour for so many schools across the country.

“Every child has the ability within them to be creative, and we are thrilled to be able to support our excellent teachers in helping young people express, explore, and understand the significance of, their creativity.

A Blakesley Hall Primary School spokesman said: “The staff and pupils were so excited to have been given the chance to have a visit from the Pinata Smashlings team.

"We loved having Jason getting involved with our school day and inspiring our pupils with the amazing things careers in the creative arts can provide.”

