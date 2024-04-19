Family pay heartfelt tribute to their 'cherished daughter' who died after car struck pedestrians

Maya Yahia, four, was killed following a crash in Upper Highgate Street, Highgate, just after 9.45pm on Sunday.

The family of the four-year-old have now spoken of their sorrow at the young girl's loss while also thanking the community for their support during the horrific time.

In a statement, released by Maya's father, Babiker, the family said: "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating loss of our cherished daughter, Mayar.

"She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Among all, she held a special place in my heart.

"Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss. However, we find solace and strength in the unwavering support and compassion shown by the police officers, our community, family, and friends.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have stood by our side, offering your love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time."

The four-year-old was killed when she and three others, who were pedestrians at the time, were struck by a silver Corsa car on Sunday.

It is also believed that a grey Mercedes was in close proximity, with police working tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, who both stayed at the scene following the crash, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries.

The three other people suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit via their 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 4120 of 14/4/24