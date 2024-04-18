Police release photo of man after supporter worker has handbags stolen from hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The items were taken from a support worker whilst she tended to a patient at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield at around 9.30pm on January 30.

The woman's bank cards were later used at several convenience stores to purchase items.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on the force's website quoting crime number 20/195099/24.