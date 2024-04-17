Region encouraged to scour area to find wildlife as part of nature challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust is calling on residents to take part in the 2024 City Nature Challenge, which sees more than 500 city regions across the world look to spot the most wildlife between April 26 and April 29.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "Whether it’s a dandelion in your garden or a rare bird spotted on your local nature reserve, every single person and every single piece of wildlife recorded can help move us up the global leaderboard.

"Taking part in the City Nature Challenge is simple, free and fun.

"The easiest way to make your records count is to use the free iNaturalist app. Simply take a photo of any plant or animal and the app's inbuilt software will help you to identify it whilst sending the record straight to us.

"So as well as taking part in the challenge, it can be a great way for you to learn more about the wild world around you.

"Intrigued by a fascinating flower but don’t know what it is? Not sure what insect you’re looking at? The iNaturalist app can help you to find out."

Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust, EcoRecord and Birmingham Museums Trust lead the entry for Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton in the challenge and 2024 will be the 5th year the area has joined in.

During last year’s challenge, the region collectively made 11,828 observations of 1,355 different species, a result which meant that the region managed to make more wildlife observations than any other UK city region and the 7th most of any city in Europe.

James Benwell, senior comms and marketing officer for Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust said: “Birmingham and the Black Country is home to a wealth of stunning and fascinating wildlife just waiting to be discovered.

"From wild orchids to legless lizards, you would be amazed at the life, beauty and colour that we have on our doorstep, and The City Nature Challenge is the perfect opportunity to encourage everyone across the region to get out there and find it.”

Andy Slater, biodiversity information officer, EcoRecord said: “As well as being lots of fun, the City Nature Challenge generates useful species information that helps us to monitor the state of wildlife across our region and target our nature conservation activities to better protect wildlife”.

To find out more about the challenge and events based around it, go to bbcwildlife.org.uk/events