Two men hospitalised following attack on city street

The two men were hospitalised following the incident on Hampton Road in Aston on Sunday afternoon, which saw more than half-a-dozen men, some armed with weapons, set upon the men at around 5.45pm.

Both were taken to hospital, with a man in his 30s suffering a slash wound and a man in his 40s suffering a knife wound to his hand, but West Midlands Police said neither men had injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Three men were arrested in connection with the disorder, with two arrested on suspicion of assault and one on suspicion of affray, and the force have said that officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the area to identify the men responsible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for information after two men sustained injuries following a disorder in Birmingham yesterday (14 April).

"More than half-a-dozen men - some armed with weapons - set upon the two men in Hampton Road, Aston, at around 5.45pm.

"A man, in his 30s suffered a slash wound, and a second man, in his 40s, suffered a knife wound to his hand.

"Both men were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers have arrested three men in connection with the disorder - two who were arrested on suspicion of assault, and one on suspicion of affray.

"We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area to help us identify who was responsible and why.

"We have stepped up patrols and we are asking for anyone who can assist our enquiries to come forward.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting 20/298092/24."