Man set to face two decades behind bars for killing flatmate

Pablo Hoad was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Shannon Stanley in December last year.

The court had heard how Shannon Stanley was found with severe injuries in the early hours of May 10, 2022 after she was repeatedly stabbed by Hoad.

Hoad and his girlfriend had spent the evening with Ms Stanley and a friend when an argument broke out between her and Hoad.

During the trial, witnesses described Hoad dragging Ms Stanley into the kitchen where he slammed her against the worktop, stabbed her repeatedly in the head and neck before fleeing the house.

Friends called for an ambulance and provided emergency aid to Ms Stanley, but she died at the scene while, after fleeing the address, Hoad returned to his home and called police.

During the call, he confessed to stabbing Shannon telling the call handler, “I’m the perpetrator, not the victim. I went too far” and the 28-year-old was arrested from his home in Whitmore Road in Small Heath.

Shannon Stanley's family said: “Shannon was a daughter, sister, niece and much loved by us all and all her friends.

"Shannon was living in Birmingham and enjoying life. Her life has now ended in the most violent way.

Shannon Stanley died after being repeatedly stabbed by Pablo Hoad. Photo: West Midlands Police

"She was at home with her friends where she should have been safe, but the actions of Pablo Hoad that night took her life and her future away.

"He has taken our beloved Shannon away when he could have just walked away instead of doing what he did.

"We would like to thank the police who have worked hard to bring us to this point and grateful for the people who tried to help Shannon.

"Our lives will never be the same without her and she is missed terribly by us all."

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “Hoad lost control and repeatedly stabbed Shannon and although he claims he never meant it to get out of hand, he never sought any help for her.

"Instead he ran home leaving Shannon fatally injured.

“Shannon had many people who loved and cared for her.

"I hope that they can feel some sense of justice following today’s result at court.”