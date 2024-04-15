We feature the best of the voluntary sector as they receive royal honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Birmingham Hippodrome welcomed community and voluntary groups from across the Black Country on Sunday for the annual ceremony for the King's Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour a voluntary organisation can receive.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE presented the awards and certificates to each group on stage, with 10 organisations from Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton each getting a tribute video and their moment on stage to receive their awards.

Receiving awards were Champions Community Trust from Dudley, Cape Community Care Day Centre, New Beginnings Community and Student Voice from Sandwell, Cresswell Wanderers and Midland Freewheelers - Blood Bikes from Walsall and Parent & Carer Support Group, Wolverhampton Alz Café, Wolverhampton Samaritans, Wolverhampton Wrestling Club from Wolverhampton.

Sir John Crabtree praised the groups for their achievements, saying: "The organisations this year have excelled in offering services to others that simply would not exist if it weren’t for the volunteers who are passionate about making a difference to so many lives.”

Our Express & Star photographer was present on the day to capture the big moment for many of the groups as they arrived at Birmingham Hippodrome:

