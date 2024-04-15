Girl dies and two women hurt in crash involving car and four pedestrians

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Upper Highgate Street, Birmingham, at around 9.45pm.

On arrival, ambulance crews discovered a car and four pedestrians who had all been involved in the collision.

A girl was also discovered to be in critical condition at the scene, with ambulance staff working quickly to administer advanced life support.

Sadly, despite the best offers of medical staff, nothing could be done to save the child and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found a car and four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

"A child, female, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics attended the scene, on arrival also discovered two women who received injuries not thought to be life-threatening and another child who had not sustained injuries and was discharged at the scene.

The spokesperson continued: "Two women were treated by medics for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

"A fourth patient, a child, was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene."