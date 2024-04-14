Lane closes after multi-vehicle crash on M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways reported the collision on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 2 and 3 near Coventry, at around 3pm on Sunday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill while fire crews worked at the scene, but traffic has since been released.

One of four lanes however remained closed with delays of at least 20 minutes on approach.