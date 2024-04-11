Man left with potentially life-threatening injuries following stabbing

Emergency services rushed to the scene to reports of a stabbing on Whitehall Road, Handsworth at around 12.14am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene, quickly finding a man who had received critical stab-related injuries.

He was quickly transported to a major trauma centre to receive treatment for the potentially life-threatening injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 12.14am to Whitehall Road and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene with the first resource arriving in 6 minutes.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced trauma care before he was conveyed on blue lights to the hospital. MERIT travelled on board to provide continued treatment en route."