Deadline approaching to recognise best volunteers from region

The 50forWM50 campaign, which recently launched in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the West Midlands county, aims to recognise and thank volunteers across the region who are making a real difference in their local communities.

The West Midlands Lieutenancy, supported by United by 2022, the official charity of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, are encouraging members of the public to seize a final opportunity and nominate volunteers making a real impact in the region through the United by 2022 website.

The campaign has already received more than 300 regional nominations, showcasing the tremendous support it has received from the community, ahead of the deadline on Wednesday, April 17.

From the nominations, a dedicated judging panel will select 50 volunteers from each of the seven local authorities, who will be invited to join the ‘Big Thank You Bash’ in June, a special celebration event.

The 350 volunteers will then be narrowed down to just 50, and from that final shortlist, a single volunteer will be chosen for their outstanding contribution.

As a special thank you on behalf of the West Midlands region, the chosen volunteer will have a tram on the West Midlands Metro named in their honour, as a lasting tribute to their commitment to volunteering and positive impact on their local community.

People of all backgrounds and ages in any of the seven local authorities in the West Midlands, which include Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, can be nominated for recognition.

Sir John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, said: “With just one week remaining until the nomination deadline, it is truly inspiring to see the overwhelming support and engagement the campaign has received.

The Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands Sir John Crabtree said he was looking forward to celebrating the unsung heroes through the campaign. Photo: www.edwardmoss.co.uk

"The ongoing dedication and commitment of volunteers across the West Midlands exemplify the spirit of unity that defines our region, and we look forward to celebrating these unsung heroes through our 50forWM50 campaign.”

Nicola Turner, CEO of United by 2022, said: “It’s been truly wonderful to see communities from across the West Midlands come together over the past five weeks to shine a spotlight on local heroes from across the region.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our communities, and their impact is immeasurable.

"Let's keep this momentum going and ensure every deserving volunteer is celebrated for their invaluable contribution.

"This place wouldn’t be the same without you.”

Volunteers can be submitted from across the region, in all communities and sectors, and there is no age limit or time limit for how long the individual has volunteered for and could be one month, one year, or 50 years.

For more information and to submit a nomination, go to unitedby2022.com/50forwm50/.