Public warned about hacking and cybercrime as new campaign launches

West Midlands Police is supporting the campaign by Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of email and social media hacking, which can have serious consequences.

The force said that hackers can steal personal information, financial details, and even use compromised accounts to target others.

Data from Action Fraud shows that 22,530 people reported that their online accounts had been hacked in 2023, with victims losing a total of £1.3 million.

In the West Midlands alone, there were 1012 reports of email and social media accounts being hacked with £21.7K in losses reported in the last 12 months.

In the reports made to Action Fraud, there were various different methods of hacking reported.

These include on-platform chain hacking, which is where a fraudster gains control of an account and begins to impersonate the legitimate owner, and leaked passwords and phishing, which involves leaked information used from data breaches, such as leaked passwords, or account details gained via phishing scams.

Action Fraud has released this image to help people to be aware of cybercrime. Photo: Action Fraud

Khatija Nichols, fraud and cyber protect coordinator for West Midlands Police, said: “In today's digital world, anyone with an email or social media account is a potential target for fraudsters and cyberattacks.

"As technology advances and fraudsters become more sophisticated, it's important to take action and secure your online accounts.

"This means using strong, unique passwords for each account and enabling two-step verification for an additional layer of protection.

“Remember, your password and verification codes are your keys to your online identity – never share them with anyone."

A spokesman for Action Fraud said: "If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, report it at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

"Suspicious emails should also be sent to SERS at report@phishing.gov.uk.

"Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk"