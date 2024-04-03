New 'Banksy' style art appears overnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new art piece rumoured to be painted by the legendary artist Banksy has appeared overnight today, consisting of a familiar LGBT icon.

The new art mural, which appeared on the side of Sidewalk bar on Kent Street, in Birmingham's Gay Village, depicts Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale from the 1939 movie Wizard of Oz.

While it hasn't been confirmed if the piece is an official Banksy, some have said the mural resembles similar pieces by the renowned artist.

Isabelle Miller discovered the mural on her way into the city, she said it was 'amazing' to see the piece, saying that everyone was standing and staring.

Isabelle said: "I was on the way to work and I walked down Kent Street into Gay Village at first I noticed someone had thrown some trainers over the telegraph wire, I walk through the same way every day so it stuck out at me.

The newest 'Banksy' appeared on the side of the Sidewark bar near Birmingham's Gay Village

"When I got a bit closer I noticed they were sparkling high heels then on the right the Banksy of Dorothy throwing them up there, it was amazing all the builders working on a site over the road were crowding around it taking photographs."

Judy Garland was catapulted to stardom with her appearance as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz, with the LGBT community quickly identifying with the actress and the role she played in the hit film.

Isabelle continued: "I think it is linked, what's crazier is that Wicked is on at the hippodrome just up the road from where it is. I think it is all linked up.

"I think it's Banksy showing his support for the LGBT community. It's amazing."