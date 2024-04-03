Fire service leader says new strategy will deliver high quality service to public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service chief executive officer Oliver Lee said the new Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) and Strategy 2024-27 will provide a framework to continue delivering efficient, effective and sustainable services to the region.

The new strategy was launched on Monday, April 1 after being approved by members of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority (WMFRA) and follows a public consultation last year about what people wanted from the service.

Responses, which came from thousands of people, included more community engagement and a focus on areas of risk such as climate change and took into account a range of foreseeable risks, from house fires and road traffic collisions, through to the impacts of climate change and terrorism.

Mr Lee said: “My first few days with West Midlands Fire Service have confirmed what I had hoped to find – amazing people who want to do their very best for their communities.

“Our Community Risk Management Plan and the WMFS Strategy 2024-27 provide the framework for continuing to deliver services for the people of the West Midlands, for which WMFS has built its enviable reputation over the last fifty years.

“I am confident that we can also build on what the service has achieved in more recent years, including ‘outstanding’ assessments from our national inspectorate, and being named the UK’s Most Inclusive Employer two years running.

“Our 2023 public consultation brought in some specific asks from people who responded, such as more community engagement and a focus on areas of risk such as climate change.

"These are reflected in our strategic goals, alongside other commitments to ensure our services are as effective, efficient and sustainable as possible.”

The CRMP provides the foundations for the WMFS Strategy 2024-27, which details 17 goals focused on delivering the service's vision of ‘Making the West Midlands safer, stronger, and healthier’.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The goals fall within four areas of focus for how we run our service: Community Risk Reduction, People, Enabling Services and Value.

"Progress towards achieving the goals will be tracked by Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and published on the service’s website. An Annual Report will also celebrate our wins and highlight areas where we need to do more."

Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge. chair of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority said: "I never cease to be amazed by the resilience and dedication of staff across West Midlands Fire Service.

"They and the authority are focused on delivering excellent services to our communities with professionalism and pride."