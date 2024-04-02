Pensioner jailed for historic sex offences on young boy

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7kv1o6

Colin Hall, aged 79, admitted to seven counts of indecent assaults between 1984 and 1988 at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 2 April.

The man came forward to speak to West Midlands Police in 2018 via the Rape and Sexual Violence Project which is a service providing support to those who have been subjected to sexual violence in Birmingham and Solihull.

Specially trained officers from the force's Public Protection Unit then started an investigation into the allegations.