This Town impresses, but Brummies are already complaining about the accents

Brummies have complained endlessly about the lack of dramas set in the city since Boon ended, but as soon as there is a major drama set in the second city there are complaints about the accent.

However, actors often complain the laid back twang is the hardest to copy.

Even adopted Brummie Cillian Murphy struggled at the start of his iconic role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

And he spent days with his pal Steven Knight's fellow Birmingham City Fans to get it right, talk about suffering for your art.

Brummies on Twitter seemed to love the show, set in 1980s Birmingham around the explosion of the Two Tone scene and civil unrest, but still complained about the accents.

Julie Lee said: "I loved the everything except the accents. But, I don’t come from those parts at all so it needs people who do to either confirm or disprove. I really did love it either way though."

Bobby Jones said: "Thought it was brilliant. Yeah the accents weren't great but the story is superb. Can't wait for the next one."

Marc said: "Nobody spoke like that in the 80s round here, and no one ever pronounced their ‘T’s. Night is pronounced ‘noight’ not ‘nart’. Love the settings, the vibe, the backdrop, the stories, the characters, the music, just far too slow. 3/5 so far. Hope eps 3 & 4 pick up."

Black Country people were pleased to spot landmarks featured in the show, including Brierley Hill flats and those Brummies old enough to remember the first Handsworth riots were given a reminder of the time.

David Nash said: "Remember having to leave St. George’s school in Newtown early to catch the diverted 46 bus through Lozells before the riots really kicked off later that night. In 1981.

"Enjoying This Town so far. You don’t need to over pronounce your ‘T’s’ to get a good Brummie accent though."

Another Twitter user added: "I’m sorry the Brummie accent is horrible in this drama as a fellow Brummie I’m flabbergasted."

However, lead actor Levi Brown is from Halesowen, attending Windsor High School as a teenager, so escaped a lot of the mockery.

And the vast majority of viewers enjoyed the show which is on Iplayer, and watched whilst enjoying a Cup of Tea (Kippie Tie).