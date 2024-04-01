Jailed: Man, 37, admitted to killing his partner after argument turned violent

Rafal Duszyca, aged 37, was found unconscious at his home in Chelmar Close, Smiths Wood, in the late hours of July 1, 2022. He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Slawomir Tumilowicz was arrested from the address initially on suspicion of assault which was later changed to murder.

Tumilowicz told officers that on June 30 they had been arguing that led to a fight.

The 37-year-old said he had no intention of seriously hurting Rafal and that he was trying to stop Rafal from seriously hurting him.

A post mortem examination concluded that Rafal died from applied neck pressure and coronary artery disease.

Tumilowicz pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on March 28 and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Whitehouse from our Homicide Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Rafal and I hope this sentence brings them some closure at this difficult time.

"No one should ever be a victim of domestic abuse. We work closely with local domestic support organisations, local authorities, safeguarding teams and charities to ensure that services and ongoing support are available.

"We have a number of specialist departments within the police to investigate these crimes but it’s important that we all work together to prevent these crimes occurring in the first place by raising awareness."