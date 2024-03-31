Murder arrest after woman, 48, found dead at house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The woman, aged 48, was discovered at a property on Mulwych Road, Birmingham, just before 1pm, on March 30.

The man, aged 49, was arrested on suspicion of her murder at around 5.30pm on the same day and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector, Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police said: "We’re working hard to establish exactly what has happened, and to provide answers for the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by her death.

"We believe the woman was known to the suspect and we are not currently looking for anyone else as part of the investigation."

West Midlands Police will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure the public and to offer assistance to the community.

Ms Harrison continued: "I still really need to hear from anyone who was in the Mulwych Road area yesterday who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary, or who captured anything on dash cam footage."

The woman's family has been informed and police are working to establish the cause of her death.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively through the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log log 1847 of 30 March.