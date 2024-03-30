Police cordon off roads in Great Barr after 'incident' involving weapons

They have sealed of a section of Aldridge Road opposite James Watt College in Great Barr and have been on the scene since 8am on Saturday.

A police cordon has been placed around the grass island and service road which leads to St Matthew's Church and shops at the junction of Birdbrook Road.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after disorder involving weapons in Birmingham in the early hours of Saturday.

"A car is believed to have been rammed and weapons are reported to have been seen.

"One man is believed to have been assaulted, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Enquiries continue and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 365 of 30 March."