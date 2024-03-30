Football fans reminded of disruption and asked to allow extra time to get to Aston Villa vs Wolves match

Transport for West Midlands tweeted there is no service between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village.

Midland Metro Alliance (MMA) are working to install infrastructure in the Wednesbury area to tie in the existing Metro line to new tracks for the new tram route to Dudley.

The kick off at Villa Park is 5.30pm and roads around the stadium are expected to be extra busy in the lead up to the game, with transport chiefs asking fans to allow extra time to get there.