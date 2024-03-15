Dozens of arrests and knives, machetes and drugs seized in week-long county lines crackdown

A total of 65 arrests were also made across the region.

Early morning drug warrants were carried out in Wolverhampton, with four men arrested after suspected class A drugs were seized from an address in the city.

The CIRV (Community Initiative to Reduce Violence) team and Wolverhampton Exploitation Hub visited Bilston Bus Station to engage with young people returning from school and college around the risks of exploitation.

They also discussed county lines and the offer from CIRV to help potentially exploited young people move away from that life.

In Walsall, two men were arrested and a large amount of crack cocaine was seized in the execution of warrants in Kinnerley Street.

Cannabis plants found after poliice executed a warrant in Hastings Road, Coventry

In Birmingham, officers worked alongside colleagues from West Mercia Police in a pair of warrants.

The warrants were executed in Gorleston Road and Wakeford Road.