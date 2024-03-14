Watch: Shocking footage shows bus ploughing into car after driver appears to pull out into bus lane
Shocking dash-cam footage shows the moment a bus ploughed into a car at speed after a driver appeared to pull out into a bus lane while queuing in busy traffic.
Three people had a lucky escape after the bus smashed into the dark-coloured BMW, which then careered into three other cars in Small Heath, Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to the busy dual carriageway following the collision at around 3.40pm yesterday (Wed).
A woman, a teenage girl and a boy were treated at the scene by paramedics but incredibly avoided serious injury. There were no other reports of anyone being hurt.
Heart-stopping video showing the bus crash has been viewed thousands of times after being obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Small Heath Highway at 3.40pm yesterday.
"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a bus and four cars had been involved in a collision.
"There were three patients: a woman, a female teenager and a male child.
"They were all assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."