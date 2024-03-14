Watch: Shocking footage shows bus ploughing into car after driver appears to pull out into bus lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three people had a lucky escape after the bus smashed into the dark-coloured BMW, which then careered into three other cars in Small Heath, Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the busy dual carriageway following the collision at around 3.40pm yesterday (Wed).

A woman, a teenage girl and a boy were treated at the scene by paramedics but incredibly avoided serious injury. There were no other reports of anyone being hurt.

Heart-stopping video showing the bus crash has been viewed thousands of times after being obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Small Heath Highway at 3.40pm yesterday.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a bus and four cars had been involved in a collision.

"There were three patients: a woman, a female teenager and a male child.

"They were all assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."