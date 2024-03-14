Woman taken to hospital and trams suspended for more than an hour over 'medical emergency'

Ambulance crews were called to Stephenson Street in the city centre at 3.25pm to reports of a woman who had sustained injuries.

All West Midlands Metro trams were suspended between central Birmingham and Edgbaston Village as a result.

Trams were limited to running between Wolverhampton Station and Bull Street in Birmingham for more than an hour.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a medical emergency at Grand Central [New Street], trams are unable to run between Grand Central and Edgbaston Village."

Just before 5pm it was announced that trams could run between the affected stations again. West Midlands Metro warned of some delays while the service was "reformed".

The operator added that tickets and rail passes were being accepted on the National Express West Midlands buses between Colmore Row and Edgebaston Village while the incident is resolved.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical incident on Stephenson Street in Birmingham at around 3.25pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a woman with injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Birmingham City Hospital."