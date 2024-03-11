Major rush hour delays on the M6 due to broken down vehicle
There was major disruption on the M6 during rush hour on Monday morning due to a broken down vehicle.
By Mark Morris
Drivers on the southbound carriageway were experiencing delays of nearly an hour due to a lane closure between Junction 6 and Junction 4.
Travellers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys.
National Highways confirmed that Lane 1 was closed between Junction 5 for Birmingham and Junction 4A for the M42.
At around 8am, recovery had been arranged and was en-route to the scene.
There was approximately five miles of congestion, according to National Highways: West Midlands.
The lane reopened at around 8.30am.