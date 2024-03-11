Major rush hour delays on the M6 due to broken down vehicle

Drivers on the southbound carriageway were experiencing delays of nearly an hour due to a lane closure between Junction 6 and Junction 4.

Travellers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways confirmed that Lane 1 was closed between Junction 5 for Birmingham and Junction 4A for the M42.

At around 8am, recovery had been arranged and was en-route to the scene.

There was approximately five miles of congestion, according to National Highways: West Midlands.

The lane reopened at around 8.30am.