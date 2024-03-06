Fire service attend major blaze involving several cars

West Midlands Fire Service rushed to the scene to reports of a factory fire on Factory Road, Hockley, at around 8.40am this morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within four minutes of being mobiles, on arrival they quickly discovered a major fire in progress that consumed several cars that were well alight.

Ten fire engines and an aerial hydraulic platform helped combat the blaze, with crews working to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to nearby units.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Shortly after 8.40am on Wednesday (6 March), we responded to Factory Road in the Hockley area of Birmingham.

"Ten fire engines and an aerial hydraulic platform are in attendance, crewed by around 40 firefighters. The first arrived within four minutes of being mobilised."

Around 40 firefighters attended the incident, with the road closing while the fire service doused the flames.

The spokesperson continued: "This is a fire in an industrial unit, involving several cars which are well alight. Crews are working to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to nearby buildings.

"We also have drone operators at the scene."