Grants set to help breakfast clubs help pupils

The grants from the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants scheme can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment to food and learning materials.

Through Kellogg’s grants, schools can address issues around the cost of living by providing children with a breakfast and a warm place to start each day.

This allows schools to ensure that children don’t go to class hungry and that teachers don’t miss out on essential lesson time.

Whilst the funding is vital in helping children to be able to start their day off as well as possible, Kellogg’s continued support also provides relief to both parents and schools.

This comes as 38 per cent of schools in the West Midlands said they were currently worried about their Breakfast Club’s closing down due to ‘school funding challenges’.

Kellogg’s ongoing commitment comes on the back of 26 years of supporting Breakfast Clubs.

In that time the company has donated over £5.75 million to schools across the UK in its efforts to alleviate hunger and provide children with the start they need to have a good and productive day.

Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland, said “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 26 years.

“We know that during trying times, Breakfast Clubs can help to improve children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

"Yet, it’s not just the children that benefit. The commitment from Kellogg’s to help schools through its Breakfast Club grants can also often be a lifeline to parents too.”

Schools can apply by going to kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants