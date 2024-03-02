Cyclist taken to hospital with serious head injuries after 6am car collision

The incident, on Dartmouth Middleway, in Birmingham, saw the road closed between Lister Street and Dartmouth Circus after the collision, which happened at around 6am on Saturday.

A man in his twenties was treated by emergency services for serious head injuries and taken to hospital, while the driver of the car, a black Seat Ibiza, remained at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Dartmouth Middleway in Birmingham shortly before 6am today after a cyclist was hit by a car.

"Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

"The driver of the car, a black Seat Ibiza, remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

"As a result, the scene is being held with a road closure between Lister Street and Dartmouth Circus."

DS Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I'm keen to hear from anyone who was on Dartmouth Middleway this morning and either saw the collision or recalls a black Seat Ibiza.

“In particular I would appeal to anyone with dashcam or local premises with CCTV who have not already spoken to us to get in touch.

"If you have any information, contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log number 645 of 2 March.

"You can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.