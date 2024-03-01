Police release video from Cody Fisher murder trial showing nightclub and takeaway afterwards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 23-year-old, a former player for Birmingham City Academy, Stourbridge and Bromsgrove Sporting was stabbed to death at Crane nightclub, in Digbeth, on Boxing Day 2022.

Remy Gordon, aged 23 and from Rednal, Kami Carpenter, aged 22 and from Kings Norton, and Reegan Anderson, aged 19 and from Erdington, all deny murder and affray.

The footage, which has been shown to the jury at Birmingham Crown Court, shows Gordon arriving and being in close conversation with Mr Fisher in close conversation at Popworld in Solihull on Christmas Eve.

Cody Fisher died after being stabbed in a nightclub on Boxing Day 2022

The footage then moves to the disorder in Crane at 11.39pm when Mr Fisher was fatally attacked in a brawl on the dance floor.

An overhead shot shows the scuffles between two groups while mobile phone footage follows some people who broke off from the main fight and attacked Mr Vann across the dance floor.

Other footage shows Gordon arriving at Crane alone on Boxing Day. He can be seen wearing a black cap pointed backwards, black mask pulled up over his face and a grey tracksuit.

Crane Nightclub where Cody Fisher died

Earlier in the trial, Kami Carpenter claimed a co-defendant had “manufactured” lies, including an alleged confession, to disguise his own involvement in the stabbing.

He told jurors he did not make a confession to his friend Remy Gordon about the killing

Gordon said earlier in the trial that he was 'not the killer' and that Carpenter had admitted during a conversation in a takeaway that he had stabbed 23-year-old Mr Fisher and left the knife at the scene.

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court continues.