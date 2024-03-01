Tributes paid by fire service to Wayne Brown on day of his funeral

Hundreds of people attended his funeral, at Southwark Cathedral in London today with representatives of the West Midlands Fire Service present. The service was also relayed back to St Martin in the Bull Ring, the Birmingham Parish Church.

Mr Brown was found dead at his home on January 24 - he had been with the West Midlands service since April 2023 as chief fire officer after joining from the London service where he had been for over 20 years,

A video was tweeted by the West Midlands Fire Service featuring firefighters from across the region paying silent tribute to Mr Brown.

In it, a commentary called him 'A true inspiration and one of a kind' and said he embodied people, professionalism and pride.

An inquest into his death was opened on February 5 and will continue on June 25.